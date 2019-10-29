Man sentenced in Spartanburg drive-by shooting that wounded 2

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — A Spartanburg man received a prison sentence after pleading guilty to attempted murder and other charges in a drive-by shooting.

The 7th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said in a news release that Trevion Antonio Anderson, 20, was sentenced to 18 years in prison for the shooting at Quail Pointe Apartments on East Blackstock Road.

Prosecutors say Anderson opened fire on four men, wounding two, as the victims were walking to a convenience store in October 2018.

One victim was shot through both thighs, while another was shot in the foot.

“This was a calculated act of violence and I’m thankful the victims survived their injuries,” Assistant Solicitor Spenser Smith said in a news release.

Anderson pleaded guilty Thursday to attempted murder, two counts of first-degree assault, aggravated assault and unlawful carrying of a pistol, along with unrelated weapons charges from 2016 and 2018, according to the solicitor’s office.

Charges are pending against another suspect in the drive-by shooting.