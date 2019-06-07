Man sentenced to 25 years in prison after deputies find 166 grams of meth

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg man was sentenced Thursday to 25 years in prison after he was found with more than 166 grams of methamphetamine last year.

According to Solicitor Barry Barnette, Glen E. Waldrop, 49, was found guilty of two counts of trafficking meth during a two-day jury trial at the Cherokee County Courthouse.

Waldrop was arrested by Cherokee County deputies on March 21, 2018, during a traffic stop on I-85 southbound near Exit 83.

Deputies found a more than 111 grams of meth after searching Waldrop’s pockets and in his tool bag in the back of his car, according to Barnette.

After arresting Waldrop, deputies executed a search warrant at this hotel room and found an additional 55 grams of meth in a freezer, Barnette said in a release.

Waldrop claimed possession of the meth in a written statement following his arrest.

Circuit Judge Derham Cole presided over the trial. Assistant Solicitor Matt Kendall and Deputy Solicitor Kim Leskanic prosecuted the case.

“Thanks to the joint effort of Cherokee County and Spartanburg County narcotics officers, we were able to successfully prosecute Mr. Waldop for illegal drug activity that crossed county lines,” Kendall said.

Waldrop’s prior criminal record included convictions for criminal domestic violence and drug offenses.