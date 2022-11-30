OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was sentenced to 65 years in prison for a “horrendous crime” against a child in Oconee County.

According to the Tenth Circuit Solicitor, Michael Kenneth Cox entered a plea of guilty to one count of criminal sexual conduct first degree with a minor under eleven.

On December 10th, 2020, officers responded to a report of a sexual assault in Walhalla.

During the investigation, officers recovered video evidence of Cox having intercourse with a minor child under the age of 11, the solicitor’s office said. Once Cox was arrested he admitted that “he has struggled with an attraction to children for some time.”

“This was a horrendous crime perpetrated against a truly innocent and defenseless victim,” Solicitor David Wagner said after the sentencing.

Cox was sentenced to 65 years in prison without the possibility of parole.