Man set on fire in Asheville dies, suspect now faces murder charge

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials said a man who was set on fire on Sunday by another person died Thursday morning.

We reported earlier that Larry Donnell Alston, 58, was found suffering from severe burns just before 2 a.m. on Tunnel Road.

An investigation indicated that someone had poured an accelerant on Alston and then ignited the substance.

He was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Health Burn Center in Winston-Salem on Sunday, where he passed away at around 4 a.m. Thursday.

Police arrested Robert Charles Austin, 66, of Asheville and charged him with attempted first-degree murder.

His charges were later upgraded to first-degree murder.

Police also need help locating two potential witnesses. Police said they are looking for the drivers of a white GMC Sierra pickup truck and a silver Jeep Liberty SUV. Neither driver is considered a suspect.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call APD at 828-252-1110 or call Asheville-Buncombe Crimestoppers at 828-255-5050.