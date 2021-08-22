Man shot and killed after kicking in door of Upstate home, police say

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead following a shooting during a break-in at a Spartanburg residence, the Spartanburg Police Department said.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office confirmed that 29-year-old Damion Quintel Henderson, of Spartanburg, died after being shot at 116 James H. Young St. on Saturday evening. 

The Spartanburg Police Department responded to the shooting around 9:30pm. According to the occupants of the residence, Henderson entered their home by kicking in the back door. The homeowner confronted Henderson and shots were fired.

According to Spartanburg Police, Henderson was shot at least once in the neck by the resident and taken to the hospital by ambulance, where he died.

Investigators say neither of the occupants of the residence were injured.

This is an ongoing investigation and the incident is being reviewed by the Spartanburg Police Department,
the Spartanburg County Solicitor’s Office and the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office.

At this point, no
charges have been filed. Additional information will be released when available.

