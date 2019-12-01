Man shot at Economy Inn in Greenville Co.

by: WSPA Staff

GREEENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are investigating an early- morning shooting in Greenville County.

The incident happened at the Economy Inn on Augusta Road just after 3 a.m. Sunday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say they responded to the scene and found an adult male with at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he remains at this time.

There is no word yet on that person’s condition.

Details are limited at this time.

If you have information regarding this case, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

