Man shot at Greenville Co. gas station on Wade Hampton Blvd.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a man was shot at a gas station on Wade Hampton Boulevard Friday morning.

Deputies responded at 1:00 a.m. to the Target parking lot, located at 6025 Wade Hampton Boulevard in reference to a gunshot victim.

According to the sheriff’s office, the incident allegedly began at Cobalt Springs Apartments, located at 1722 Pinecroft Drive when the victim left in his car after observing suspects believed to be breaking into vehicles.

Investigators said they received information that the victim was shot at by the unknown suspect(s) as the victim was driving away.

Deputies said the suspects pursued the victim in a vehicle and the victim ultimately ended up at the Spinx, located at Wade Hampton Blvd. and Reid School, where more shots were fired.

The victim was able to escape and get to the Target where he waited for help.

The victim was transported to the hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.