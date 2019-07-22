Man shot at Upstate McDonald’s

ANDERSON Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Deputies are investigating a shooting at a McDonald’s in Anderson that sent one man to the hospital.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a shooting around 10:15 p.m. Sunday at the McDonald’s on Electric City Boulevard.

Deputies found a 24-year-old man shot in the leg. The victim was taken to a hospital. His injuries are not considered life threatening.

Deputies say the suspect is currently unknown.

The shooting is believed to be an isolated incident, according to the sheriff’s office.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

