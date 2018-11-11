Man shot by officer during traffic stop in Woodruff, SLED investigating
A man was shot by a Woodruff Police officer during a traffic stop Saturday evening, according to state law enforcement.
SLED agents are investigating after a man was hurt in a shooting during a routine traffic stop which led to a confrontation between the officer and the man.
According to Woodruff Police Chief Greg Ryan, the traffic stop happened on Highway 101 not far from North Main Street just after 10:00pm.
Two officers were treated for minor injuries.
Officers made the traffic stop due to a turn signal violation, according to Chief Ryan.
According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, this is the 34th officer-involved shooting in South Carolina this year.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
