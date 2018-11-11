News

Man shot by officer during traffic stop in Woodruff, SLED investigating

Posted: Nov 11, 2018 09:50 AM EST

Updated: Nov 11, 2018 05:08 PM EST

A man was shot by a Woodruff Police officer during a traffic stop Saturday evening, according to state law enforcement.

SLED agents are investigating after a man was hurt in a shooting during a routine traffic stop which led to a confrontation between the officer and the man.

According to Woodruff Police Chief Greg Ryan, the traffic stop happened on Highway 101 not far from North Main Street just after 10:00pm.

Two officers were treated for minor injuries.

Officers made the traffic stop due to a turn signal violation, according to Chief Ryan.

According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, this is the 34th officer-involved shooting in South Carolina this year.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

