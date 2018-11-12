Man shot by officer during traffic stop in Woodruff

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Mark O'Brian Harbin

WOODRUFF, SC (WSPA) - Authorities say a man was shot and two Woodruff police officers injured during a routine traffic stop that led to a confrontation.

Woodruff Police Chief Greg Ryan said the man was stopped just after 10 p.m. Saturday on Highway 101 near North Main Street.

He believes the driver was stopped for a turn signal violation.

SLED (S.C. Law Enforcement Division) said the man was shot and wounded in a confrontation with an officer.

Two officers suffered minor injuries.

Chief Ryan said one officer was treated at the scene, while another was treated at a hospital.

The suspect, Mark O’Brian Harbin, 22, was treated at the hospital and released.

He is charged with:

- Blue light violation 1st offense

- DUI < .10 1st offense

- Trafficking Meth / Cocaine Base > 10 grams 1st

- MDP Other in Schedule I, II, III 1st

- MDP Schedule IV Drugs 1st Offense

- Assault & Battery - Aggravated (2 counts)

SLED BACKGROUND CHECK ON HARBIN

SLED is investigating the incident.

According to SLED, it's the 34th officer-involved shooting so far this year in South Carolina.