Man shot by officer during traffic stop in Woodruff

Posted: Nov 12, 2018 03:06 PM EST

Updated: Nov 12, 2018 03:06 PM EST

WOODRUFF, SC (WSPA) - Authorities say a man was shot and two Woodruff police officers injured during a routine traffic stop that led to a confrontation. 

Woodruff Police Chief Greg Ryan said the man was stopped just after 10 p.m. Saturday on Highway 101 near North Main Street. 

He believes the driver was stopped for a turn signal violation.

SLED (S.C. Law Enforcement Division) said the man was shot and wounded in a confrontation with an officer.

Two officers suffered minor injuries. 

Chief Ryan said one officer was treated at the scene, while another was treated at a hospital. 

The suspect, Mark O’Brian Harbin, 22, was treated at the hospital and released.

He is charged with:

- Blue light violation 1st offense
- DUI < .10 1st offense
- Trafficking Meth / Cocaine Base > 10 grams 1st
- MDP Other in Schedule I, II, III 1st
- MDP Schedule IV Drugs 1st Offense
- Assault & Battery - Aggravated (2 counts)

SLED BACKGROUND CHECK ON HARBIN

WARR-2014A421010415 CIT-16-3-29-FELONY ARREST CHARGE - ATTEMPTED MURDER - OFFENSE DATE -10/19/2014
WARR-2014A421010414 CIT-16-3-29-FELONY ARREST CHARGE - ATTEMPTED MURDER OFFENSE DATE -10/19/2014
WARR-81650EK CIT-56-5-750(B)(1)-MISDEMEANOR ARREST CHARGE -FAIL TO STOP FOR BLUE LIGHT OFFENSE DATE-10/19/2014
WARR-2014A421010416 CIT-16-11-510(B)(2)-FELONY ARREST CHARGE -MALICIOUS INJ TO PERSONAL PROP > $2000 < $10,000 OFFENSE DATE-10/19/2014
CIT-16-3-600(D)(2)-MISDEMEANOR - WARR-2014A4210104114 COURT CHARGE 01-ASSAULT AND BATTERY 2ND DEGREE COURT DISP-CONVICTED;YOA NTE 3YRS/ STS/ PROB 2YRS/ CFTS 204 DYS/ SAC/ RA COURT DATE-09/29/2015 ATN-422100222224

CIT-56-5-750(B)(1)-MISDEMEANOR - WARR-81650EK

 COURT CHARGE 02-FAIL TO STOP FOR BLUE LIGHT COURT DISP-NON-CONVICTION; DISM/NOL PROS/PROS ENDED COURT DATE-09/29/2015
WARR-2015GS4719 @ CIT-44-53-375(C)(5)-FELONY ARREST CHARGE -TRAFFICK ICE, CRANK, CRACK COCAINE 400G OR MORE OFFENSE DATE-11/04/2015
WARR-2015GS4719 @ CIT-44-53-0375(B)-FELONY ARREST CHARGE -TRAF METH/ICE/ CRANK/CRACK COCAINE > 28G < 10 0G 1ST OFFENSE DATE-11/04/2015
WARR-2015GS4719 @ CIT-44-53-375(C)(A)-FELONY ARREST CHARGE -TRAFFICKING ICE, CRANK, CRACK, > 10G BUT < 2 8G-1ST OFFENSE DATE-11/04/2015
CASE-16-08293 ATN-42D100241320 WARR-2016A4221200050 CIT-56-5-740-MISDEMEANOR ARREST CHARGE -FAIL TO COMPLY W/DIRECTION OF POLICE/FIREMAN OFFENSE DATE-08/09/2016
CIT--MISDEMEANOR - WARR-2016A4221200050 COURT CHARGE 01-FAIL TO COMPLY W/DIRECTION OF POLICE/FIREMAN COURT DISP-CONVICTED; Fine or Jail Time COURT DATE-08/29/2016 ATN-42D100241320
CASE-16-11745 ATN-42D100243888 WARR-33903GT CIT-N/A-MISDEMEANOR ARREST CHARGE -VIOLATION OF COUNTY ORDINANCE OFFENSE DATE-11/21/2016
WARR-33902GT CIT-16-23-20-MISDEMEANOR ARREST CHARGE -UNLAWFUL CARRYING OF WEAPON OFFENSE DATE-11/21/2016
WARR-33901GT CIT-44-53-370(D)(4)-MISDEMEANOR ARREST CHARGE -POSS LESS THAN ONE GRAM ICE/CRACK COCAINE 1ST OFFENSE DATE-11/21/2016
WARR-W42160575 CIT-24-21-450-UNCLASSIFIED ARREST CHARGE -VIOLATION OF PROBATION (USED BY PPP ONLY) OFFENSE DATE-11/21/2016
CIT-44-53-375(A)-FELONY DOC-17GS4201250 WARR-2016A4210203962 COURT CHARGE 01-POSS < 1 GRAM OF METH OR COCAINE BASE 2ND OFF COURT DISP-CONVICTED; 3YRS / CFTS 31DYS /  ATU WHILE IN DOC COURT DATE-03/02/2017 ATN-42D100243888
CIT--MISDEMEANOR DOC-42 COURT CHARGE 02-POSS 28G OR WARR-33901GT COURT CHARGE 02-POSS 28G OR LESS MARIJ / 10G OR LESS HASH 1ST COURT DISP-NON-CONVICTION; NOT GUILTY/BENCH TRIAL COURT DATE-03/20/2017
CIT--MISDEMEANOR DOC-42 WARR-33902GT COURT CHARGE 02-POSS 28G OR LESS MARIJ  /1 0G OR LESS HASH 1ST COURT DISP-NON-CONVICTION; NOT GUILTY/BENCH TRIAL COURT DATE-03/20/2017
CIT--MISDEMEANOR DOC-42 WARR-33903GT COURT CHARGE 04-VIOLATION OF CITY ORDINANCE COURT DISP-NON-CONVICTION; NOT GUILTY/BENCH TRIAL COURT DATE-03/20/2017
CASE-003716 CIT-44-53-375(A)-FELONY COURT CHARGE 01-POSS < 1 GRAM OF METH OR COCAINE BASE 2ND OFF COURT DISP-CONVICTED; 3YRS CC COURT DATE-40/45/0656 ATN-50D300023318
CIT-24-21-450-UNCLASSIFIED COURT CHARGE 02-VIOLATION OF PROBATION (USED BY PPP ONLY) COURT DISP-CONVICTED; 2CTS VOP 3YRS EA CC COURT DATE-40/45/0656

SLED is investigating the incident.

According to SLED, it's the 34th officer-involved shooting so far this year in South Carolina.

