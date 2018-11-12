Man shot by officer during traffic stop in Woodruff
WOODRUFF, SC (WSPA) - Authorities say a man was shot and two Woodruff police officers injured during a routine traffic stop that led to a confrontation.
Woodruff Police Chief Greg Ryan said the man was stopped just after 10 p.m. Saturday on Highway 101 near North Main Street.
He believes the driver was stopped for a turn signal violation.
SLED (S.C. Law Enforcement Division) said the man was shot and wounded in a confrontation with an officer.
Two officers suffered minor injuries.
Chief Ryan said one officer was treated at the scene, while another was treated at a hospital.
The suspect, Mark O’Brian Harbin, 22, was treated at the hospital and released.
He is charged with:
- Blue light violation 1st offense
- DUI < .10 1st offense
- Trafficking Meth / Cocaine Base > 10 grams 1st
- MDP Other in Schedule I, II, III 1st
- MDP Schedule IV Drugs 1st Offense
- Assault & Battery - Aggravated (2 counts)
SLED is investigating the incident.
According to SLED, it's the 34th officer-involved shooting so far this year in South Carolina.
