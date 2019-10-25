Man shot during fight with another person charged with assault and battery, Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office says

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man was arrested following an incident on East North Street Thursday night.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, the shooting happened at around 6:30 p.m. on East North Street.

Sheriff’s Office officials said the victim shot Robert Harold Mattson, 26, in self-defense.

Mattson was taken to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries and remains in the hospital for treatment.

The victim was also taken to a hospital and is expected to recover.

Mattson was charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature after deputies learned that he reportedly charged a man and placed him in a choke hold during a fight.

