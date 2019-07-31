Man shot, hit by car twice, beaten in Spartanburg, reports say

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg Police are investigating after a man was shot, struck twice by a vehicle, hit with a 2×4, and beaten by a group of people Monday night, according to a police report.

Officers were called around midnight Tuesday morning to West Main Street and Highpoint Road in Spartanburg for a shooting and pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle.

Police say a witness reported that a man was in an argument with several people and was chased down Baltimore Street onto West Main Street before being hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of Pelican’s SnoBalls.

The witness told officers that he then ran across the street to the AAMCO where he was struck again by the vehicle before he was hit by a 2×4 and beaten by several people.

According to the police report, the shooting happened near the intersection of Arch Street and Wofford Street. Investigators found five shell casings at that scene.

The report said the victim told an officer that he has disrespected his mother and he “got what he deserved.”

The victim refused to tell officers who had assaulted him.

In a related case, Spartanburg County deputies responded to Old Howard Gap Road around 11:00pm Monday for a disturbance.

In that report, deputies say the victim from Spartanburg city had assaulted his mother by hitting her three times on the side of her head.

No arrests have been made in either case at this time.