Man shot in chest on Hillview Circle in Anderson Co. ID’d by coroner

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Anderson County Coroner’s Office officials said an investigation is underway after a man was shot in the chest following an argument on Sunday.

According to a news release, Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and Medshore Emergency Medical Services responded to Hillview Circle in Anderson at around 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 4 in regard to a 911 call about a shooting.

The victim was treated my paramedics at the scene and was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Coroner Greg Shore identified the victim as Paul Anthony Sheriff, 48, of Greer.

Shore said Sheriff received a gunshot wound to the chest.

An investigation indicated that Sheriff and two others were in a vehicle traveling on Highway 29 when an argument occurred.

The driver of the vehicle pulled onto Hillview Circle and everyone inside the vehicle got out and continued to argue.

The victim was shot in the chest during the argument.

An autopsy was completed Wednesday morning and Sheriff’s manner of death is still pending a further investigation.

The sheriff’s office and the coroner’s office are continuing to investigate the shooting death.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and/or Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Destination Vacation
Find A Job
Greenville Triumph Game
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories