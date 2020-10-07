Man shot in chest on Hillview Circle in Anderson Co. ID’d by coroner

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Anderson County Coroner’s Office officials said an investigation is underway after a man was shot in the chest following an argument on Sunday.

According to a news release, Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and Medshore Emergency Medical Services responded to Hillview Circle in Anderson at around 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 4 in regard to a 911 call about a shooting.

The victim was treated my paramedics at the scene and was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Coroner Greg Shore identified the victim as Paul Anthony Sheriff, 48, of Greer.

Shore said Sheriff received a gunshot wound to the chest.

An investigation indicated that Sheriff and two others were in a vehicle traveling on Highway 29 when an argument occurred.

The driver of the vehicle pulled onto Hillview Circle and everyone inside the vehicle got out and continued to argue.

The victim was shot in the chest during the argument.

An autopsy was completed Wednesday morning and Sheriff’s manner of death is still pending a further investigation.

The sheriff’s office and the coroner’s office are continuing to investigate the shooting death.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and/or Crime Stoppers.