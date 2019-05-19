News

Man shot in hand in Greenville, police say

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) - A man was shot in the hand Saturday afternoon in Greenville, police say.

According to the Greenville Police Department, officers responded to Perry Avenue for a gunshot victim.

The victim was taken to the hospital with an injury to his hand.

Detectives are still working to find out whether the shooting was self-inflicted or if the victim was shot by someone else, according to police.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

