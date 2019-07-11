Man shot in leg after argument in Pickens Co., sheriff’s office says

PICKENS COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Pickens County Sheriff’s Office officials are investigating after a man was shot following an argument Thursday morning.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies were called to a home on Dublin Lane at around 9 a.m. Thursday after a report of someone who had been shot.

A preliminary investigation revealed that several adults were at a mobile home when an argument occurred. Following the argument, a man was shot in the leg with a single-barrel shotgun that was found at the scene.

Detectives are currently interviewing a person of interest at the sheriff’s office.

The man who was shot was taken to a nearby hospital where he was being treated for what is believed to be a non life-threatening injury.

