Man shot in leg on Brooklyn Road in Asheville, police investigating

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials are investigating a shooting on Brooklyn Road that happened early Thursday morning.

According to a police department news release, officers responded to ca ll about a shooting on Brooklyn Road just before 3 a.m.

When officers arrived on-scene, they were told about a shooting victim who may be located on Kent Street off of Shiloh Road.

According to the release, officers went to Kent Street and found a 53-year-old man shot in the leg. He was sitting in the passenger seat of the vehicle.

An initial investigation indicated that two unidentified men shot the man on Brooklyn Road.

The man was taken to Mission Hospital with serious injuries and he was listed to be in stable condition later Thursday morning.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 828-252-1110 or call Crimestoppers at 828-255-5050.