Man shot in the leg in Anderson Co., investigation underway

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office officials said an investigation is underway after a man was found shot Thursday night.

According to a sheriff’s office report, deputies responded to a report of a shooting at the intersection of Don Avenue and North Hammett Street just before 11:50 p.m.

When they arrived on-scene, they found a 48-year-old man on the ground with a gunshot wound to his right leg.

According to the report, Medshore EMS responded and took the man to AnMed for treatment of his wound.

The sheriff’s office’s criminal investigation division and forensics team responded to the scene.

An investigation into the shooting continues at this time.