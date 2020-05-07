Live Now
Man shot, killed at Mauldin Rd hotel ID’d by coroner

Bullet Shell Casing Shooting Generic

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Coroner’s Office officials identified the man who was shot and killed Tuesday night at an area hotel.

We reported earlier that deputies responded at about 10:23 p.m. to InTown Suites Extended Stay hotel, located at 408 Mauldin Road, following a report of gunshots being heard.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found a man had been fatally shot at least once, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Thursday, Coroner B. Parks Evans, Jr., identified the man as Nijel Sullivan, 19.

Evans said an autopsy was performed on Wednesday and Sullivan died from a gunshot wound to the chest. His manner of death was deemed a homicide.

The coroner’s office, as well as the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, are still investigating the homicide.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

