GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies said a man shot and killed his brother Friday morning in Spartanburg County.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened at 9 a.m. in the 200 block of Hudson Water Road in Greer.

Once deputies arrived on the scene, they found a man at the top of the driveway with his hands in the air.

The man told deputies he shot the victim in self-defense, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies detained the man while other deputies located the victim who was pronounced dead on the scene.

From interviewing witnesses and examining the evidence at the scene, deputies learned the man’s claim of self-defense wasn’t credible.

Deputies arrested Dustin Scott Simmons, 40, of Greer, and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Jason Matthew Simmons, 34, of the residence.

Dustin Simmons is being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.