Man shot, killed during incident on W. Parker Rd in Greenville ID’d

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified a man who died following a shooting Sunday night.

According to a Greenville County Sheriff’s Office news release, a man was shot at least one time following an altercation at a business located on West Parker Road.

The 911 call came in at around 10:40 p.m. and when deputies arrived on-scene, they found the victim outside of the business.

Sheriff’s Office officials said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner’s office identified the man as Edlars Isa Johnson Funez, 32, of Greenville.

According the coroner’s release, Funez died as a result of a gunshot wound to the chest, and his manner of death has been deemed a homicide.

Investigators said they are working to identify the suspects, as well as the motive behind the shooting.

Sheriff’s Office officials said preliminary information revealed the suspects are two males, but no other information was released.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.