Live Now
Watch 7News Live at 5

Man shot, killed during incident on W. Parker Rd in Greenville ID’d

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
shell casing shooting gun crime generic

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified a man who died following a shooting Sunday night.

According to a Greenville County Sheriff’s Office news release, a man was shot at least one time following an altercation at a business located on West Parker Road.

The 911 call came in at around 10:40 p.m. and when deputies arrived on-scene, they found the victim outside of the business.

Sheriff’s Office officials said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner’s office identified the man as Edlars Isa Johnson Funez, 32, of Greenville.

According the coroner’s release, Funez died as a result of a gunshot wound to the chest, and his manner of death has been deemed a homicide.

Investigators said they are working to identify the suspects, as well as the motive behind the shooting.

Sheriff’s Office officials said preliminary information revealed the suspects are two males, but no other information was released.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Senior Standouts
Graduate Gallery
Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories