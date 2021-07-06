Man shot on 4th St., Sheriff’s Office K-9 injured responding to call in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenville County Sheriff’s Office K-9 has been injured after responding to a shooting call where a man was shot.

Greenville County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 540 4th St. for a shooting at about 11:55 p.m. Monday.

Deputies found a man with at least one gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital and his condition is unknown at this time.

While on scene, a dog attacked a Greenville County K-9, according to the sheriff’s office. The K-9 was also transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 23-CRIME.

We’ll continue to update this story as more information becomes available.