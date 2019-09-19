Man shot to death in home invasion, Greenville Co. deputies say

GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Deputies say a man was killed in an Upstate home invasion.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a shooting around 4:30 a.m. Thursday at a residence in the 300 block of W. Wilburn Avenue in Greenville.

Deputies found a man shot at least once.

The victim died at the scene, according to deputies.

The sheriff’s office says the alleged suspect was arrested near the scene. Neither the victim nor suspect’s names have been released at this time.

Deputies say the victim was shot following a home invasion.

