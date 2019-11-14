Man shot while hunting in Oconee Co., SCDNR officials say

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina Department of Natural Resources officials said a man was shot by another man he was hunting with in Oconee County Thursday morning.

According to Capt. Robert McCullough, SCDNR received the call about the shooting incident just before 8 a.m., and said the incident happened sometime between 7:30-8 a.m.

McCullough said the men were hunting together and said one of them got out of the tree stand and was shot in the upper body with a buckshot.

The man was then taken to a hospital in Greenville by ambulance.

McCullough said the man’s condition is unknown, but said he was awake when he was transported.

