Man sought for allegedly stealing store clerk’s vehicle, running him over with SUV in McDowell Co.

MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – McDowell County Sheriff’s Office investigators are searching for a man who allegedly stole a person’s vehicle and then ran him over with it Thursday night.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, a man left Samir’ on Harmony Grove Road in Nebo and got into a maroon 2003 Jeep Liberty, owned by an employee of the store.

The store employee ran toward his Jeep and lunged into the passenger side window of the vehicle in an attempt to stop the theft.

The suspect reportedly drove the vehicle at a high rate of speed toward a lifted truck in the Samir’s parking lot, hit the rear bumper and pinned the employee between the side of the Jeep and the tailgate of the truck.

According to the release, the employee was taken to Mission Hospital in Asheville with serious injuries.

Anyone who can help identify the suspect or the whereabouts of the stolen Jeep is asked to call McDowell County 911 communications center at 828-652-4000.

