Man sought for shooting another multiple times in Concord, police say

CONCORD, NC (WSPA) – Concord Police Department officials said they are searching for a man wanted for shooting another person multiple times during an alleged domestic incident Monday.

According to a news release from the police department, officers were call to the 1200 block of Middlecrest Drive NW just before 12:50 p.m. Monday.

When they arrived on-scene, they found Anthony Wright with several gunshot wounds to his body.

Police said Wright was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was rushed into emergency surgery. He is reported to be in stable condition.

According to the release, Wright got into an argument with his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend, William “Willie” Moses Hooker, Jr., when Hooker showed up to drop off his daughter.

The argument continued and shots were fired.

Concord Police issued a warrant charging Hooker with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill.

Hooker has not yet been arrested.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 704-920-5000 or contact Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers at www.cabarruscrimestoppers.com, or call 704-93CRIME (704-932-7463).

