Man stabbed, another hit with metal pipe in Honea Path, deputies investigating

HONEA PATH, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson County deputies have been investigating after a man was stabbed and another was hit in the head with a metal pipe.

Deputies responded at about 11:30 p.m. to a residence in the 4000 block of Shady Grove Road in Honea Path, according to the incident report.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found a man with multiple stab wounds stab wounds to his back standing beside of a vehicle.

Deputies also found an unconscious man, bleeding from the back of his head, laying inside of the door of the residence, according to the incident report. A woman told deputies the man had been hit with a metal pipe.

EMS responded to the scene.

The man who was stabbed was transported to a hospital in Greenville, according to the sheriff’s office. The man who had been hit with the pipe was flown to a hospital in Greenville.

Deputies will continue to investigate.

We will update this story as information becomes available.