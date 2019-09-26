Man stabbed at group home in Pickens Co., deputies say

PICKENS CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies say a man stabbed another man after an argument at a group home in Pickens County, Wednesday night.

According to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, the stabbing happened around 9:15pm at a group home for adolescent males on Rock Sound Road near Easley.

Two adult residents were arguing when one stabbed the other with a steak knife, deputies said.

The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.

The suspect was taken to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office where he is currently being interviewed by detectives.

No other details are available at this time.