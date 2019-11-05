Man stabbed to death after fight related to the release of Popeye’s chicken sandwich in Maryland

Prince George’s County, MD (CNN NEWSOURCE/WSPA) – Police officials in Maryland said a man was stabbed to death following an argument related to the release of the Popeye’s chicken sandwich.

According to Prince George’s County Police Department Twitter post, officers responded to the scene and found a man suffering from stab wounds. He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

Prelim: Around 7:00pm, officers responded to 6200 block of Livingston Road for a fight call. Once on scene, they discovered an adult male in the parking lot suffering from stab wounds. The male was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) November 5, 2019

“This is related to the release of the sandwich, here at this restaurant, ” Jennifer Donelan, director of media relations for the police department, said. “Those are our initial details — that somebody cut in front of the other.”

“For you to get that angry over anything, for that type of anger, to develop into this type of violence, again, is a very sad and tragic day. And that person needs to turn themselves in,” Donelan said.