Man fatally stabbed on Three Oak Circle in Greenville Co. ID'd

By:

Posted: Sep 04, 2018 04:16 AM EDT

Updated: Sep 04, 2018 04:15 PM EDT

GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) - The Greenville County Coroner's Office said the Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating the fatal stabbing of a 30-year-old man as a homicide.

According to the coroner's office news release, Marco Antonio Velasquez Castillo, 25, of Greenville, was involved in a fight at his home on Three Oak Circle, and was stabbed in the abdomen.

Castillo died from his injuries at the scene.

An autopsy revealed that Castillo's cause of death was from the stab wound to the abdomen, and his manner of death was deemed a homicide.

Ivan Sosa Marquez, 25, of North Street in Wellford, was arrested and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

 

