GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is still wanted by police in connection to a Greenwood shooting this weekend.

We previously reported that a shooting happened at the corner of Olin Street and Main Street Saturday morning. One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Officers said at 3:15 a.m. several subjects were leaving the South Main Bar and Grill when an argument began in the parking lot of the Speedway Automotive Shop.

Two groups of subjects began arguing back and forth when the suspects approached the victim next to his parked vehicle at the Pathway Rescale Store parking lot, GPD said. During the argument, weapons were drawn and several shots were fired.

Police identified three people who were involved in the shooting as Thomias Keontae Jackson, 18, Keyland Ameer Elmore, 19, and Kelsey Demarcus Barr, 27, all of Greenwood.

On Monday, Barr was arrested and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

On Tuesday, Elmore turned himself in and was placed in jail. He has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Jackson is still wanted by the police and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Jackson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Greenwood Police Department.