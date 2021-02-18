Man struck, killed by train near Pendleton St. in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was struck and killed by a train in Greenville on Thursday morning.

Greenville County Sheriff’s deputies and the Greenville County Coroner’s Office responded to a report of a pedestrian who was struck by a train near Pendleton Street and Old Easley Highway shortly after 9 a.m., according to the coroner.

The victim was identified as 29-year-old Corey Jacob Neff, who was walking on the railroad tracks when he was struck by a locomotive. He died at the scene, according to the coroner.

The case remains under investigation.

