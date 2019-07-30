Man struggling for his life after being hit by driver accused of DUI

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA)- A Gaffney man is fighting for his life after being hit and dragged by a car. The driver is facing a felony DUI charge.

“He was drug a long way, and he didn’t even stop,” said the victim’s brother, Michael Holden.

The victim, Jimmy Holden, was on a moped when he was hit. It happened around 5:40 a.m. Sunday on Floyd Baker Boulevard in Gaffney.

Holden’s brother and sister, Michael Holden and Betty Keller, told 7 News that he is on life support, and they don’t feel like the $20,000 bond the suspect received is high enough.

They said their brother is a grandfather with a generous heart.

“He loves everybody,” Keller said. “He’ll give you the shirt off his back. Anytime I’ve ever needed him, he’s always been there.”

Now Holden is in the hospital on life support with several broken bones.

“Both jaws. Both cheeks. His skull was fractured. Both his wrists were broke. Six of his right ribs. His right leg was broke,” Michael Holden said.

Steven Lawrence Bowen, 30, was charged with felony DUI and driving in suspension in connection with the crash.

Police found a car with damage to the front of it parked by a fast food restaurant a few hundred yards away. They discovered Bowen in a parking lot by the site of the crash.

The arresting officer said Bowen smelled of alcohol and had bloodshot eyes.

“The judge has only given him a $20,000 bond,” Keller said. “I think it ought to be more.”

7 News obtained Bowen’s criminal record. It shows he was convicted of DUI in 2014. Online records show he is still in jail in Cherokee County, but Keller said she worries someone else could get hurt if he does make bail.

“Why should a drunk driver be afraid to get behind the wheel and go drive if they can get behind the wheel and kill somebody and get out on $20,000 bond?” she said. “My brother’s heart stopped three times.”

But he is still alive.

“Right now I’m leaving it in God’s hands and hoping my brother wakes up,” Keller said.

According to the police report, Bowen refused a breath test, and had blood and urine samples taken before being booked into jail.