Man taken to NC burn center after allegedly set on fire in Asheville, police say

by: WSPA Staff

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials said a man was flown to a North Carolina burn center after someone set him on fire Sunday morning.

According to the police department’s Facebook post, officers and Asheville Fire Department crews responded to 1300 block of Tunnel Road at around 1 a.m. and found a 58-year-old man suffering from severe burns.

Police said an initial investigation indicates that someone had poured an accelerant on the man and then ignited the substance.

The man was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Health Burn Center in Winston-Salem, N.C., where he was listed to be in critical condition.

Investigators are currently working on several active leads.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 828-252-1110 or call Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.

