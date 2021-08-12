Man to appear in court for 2020 beating of baby in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man who is accused of beating a baby in Cherokee County will appear in court Thursday.

We previously reported in January 2020 that a 3-month-old baby was in critical condition after allegedly being punched in the head multiple times by Justin Keith Crowe, of Gaffney.

According to Gaffney Police, Justin Keith Crowe was watching the baby while his mother and grandmother went to the grocery store.

Police said Crowe called them because the baby would not stop crying. When they returned to the home, the baby was unresponsive, police said.

Crowe has been charged with abuse of a child resulting in great bodily injury. If convicted, he could face 20 years behind bars.

