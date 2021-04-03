Man to run marathon per day from NC to Surfside Beach over one month for autism awareness

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — North Carolina Resident Richard Sexton is training to run a full marathon a day for 30 days while carrying a 25-pound weight. He’s doing all of this to raise money and awareness for a Surfside Beach Autism Awareness nonprofit.

“A year ago I started thinking of ways I could make a greater contribution,” Sexton said.

He’s looking to raise $50,000 for Champion Autism Network (CAN) and awareness.

“The idea of doing this much larger event where we can really increase a visibility of Champion Autism Network, raise awareness for autism sensitivity as well and create this kind of month-long ruck across the Carolinas,” Sexton said.

If running a marathon a day wasn’t enough, Sexton decided to run with a 25-pound slam ball named ‘Slappy’.

“He’s a symbol and metaphor for the challenge and the weight of autism and families living with autism and the challenge they face everyday,” Sexton said.

Throughout the past year Sexton has been training, getting ready to run 750 miles starting April 28. Sexton will start in Hothouse, North Carolina and finish in Surfside Beach May 26.

Richard Sexton’s course

Executive Director of Champion Autism Network, Becky Large said to raise awareness for Autism, “The biggest thing that is so meaningful to our families is reducing judgement.”

Sexton said this was all inspired by his personal experience as a parent of an exception child adopted from China and through his work as an early childhood education substitute teacher.

CAN was founded by Large in 2012. She said it’s meant to raise awareness and create sensory-friendly experiences for children on the spectrum and their families.

So far, $10,000 has been raised and all funds raised will go to CAN. To find out more and how to donate, go to Carolinas Can Ruck for Autism site.