Man to spend 40 years in prison for assault with toilet tank lid in TX

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man was sentenced to 40 years in prison after assaulting a man with a toilet tank lid.

William Muirhead, 46, was sentenced Friday in the Wichita Falls 78th District Court after being found guilty of burglary intending to commit a felony, aggravated assault.

On September 20, 2017, officers responded to a 911 call in the 2000 block of Indian Heights Boulevard around 11:15 pm.

When they arrived, police said they found a broken window and could hear someone yelling for help from inside of the house.

Officers said they rushed inside and discovered the victim had several broken teeth and was bleeding profusely from his head.

Police said the victim pointing across the room to Muirhead, who was lying on the floor.

The victim told police he called 911 when he heard the sound of broken glass coming from downstairs.

According to authorities, Muirhead came upstairs and began striking the victim in the face with both of his closed fists while the victim was still on the phone with 911.

Police said the victim told them Muirhead then took the lid of a toilet tank and struck the victim in the head with it multiple times.

Muirhead was taken to the hospital. After he was cleared, he was taken to Wichita County Jail.