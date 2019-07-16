Man tried to smuggle $34K worth of cocaine under his toupee, police say

News

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: Spanish National Police)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Colombian man was detained in Barcelona after he reportedly tried to smuggle about $34,000 worth of cocaine under a poorly-fitted toupee, Reuters reported Tuesday.

Police said the man caught their attention when he arrived on a flight from Bogota on June 18 and appeared nervous.

Officers had the man remove his wig and found a package stuck to his head with about $34,000 worth of cocaine, authorities said.

“There is no limit to the inventiveness of drug traffickers trying to mock controls,” the Spanish National Police said in a statement.

The statement included a photo of a middle-aged man in a wig with his eyes blocked out, but police gave no more details regarding his identity.

The man was charged with a public health violation. It’s unclear if he is still in police custody.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Racing News
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store