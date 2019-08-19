Man turns self in following shooting incident in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenwood Police said a man turned himself Monday in following a shooting incident last month.

According to police, a victim told police Thomas Shane Saxon, 45, of Greenwood, followed him to his business on July 26 after a “scuffle.” The victim told police Saxon help him at gunpoint for more about an hour, hit him multiple times and fired two shots into the wall.

Officers found the bullet holes in the wall and saw “fresh injuries” on the victim, according to the police department.

Police said Saxon surrendered himself to detectives.

Saxon has been charged with attempted murder, first assault and battery, kidnapping, discharging a firearm into a dwelling and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

He was booked into the Greenwood County Detention Center.