Man turns self in for child sex crime in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Oconee County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man turned himself into authorities Tuesday on a charge related to a child sex crime.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, Adam Stephen Keese, 42, of Westminster, turned himself into the sheriff’s office at around 7:30 a.m. on a charge of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

On Nov. 12, 2019, a deputy was notified by an employee of the Department of Social Services of a reported assault that happened between Keese and a female juvenile.

An investigation revealed that Keese assaulted the minor between August 2017 and May 2018.

Keese was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center, but later released on $25,000 bond.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating the case.