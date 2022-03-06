SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California law enforcement officials say the gunman who killed his three daughters, a chaperone who was supervising his visit with the children and himself in a church was armed with an unregistered “ghost gun.”

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says David Mora was armed with a homemade semiautomatic rifle-style weapon. He had an illegal 30-round ammunition magazine and 17 bullets were fired Monday, February 28 inside a Sacramento church.

Mora was under a restraining order that barred him from possessing a firearm and authorities do not know how or when he obtained it.

At the time of the killings, Mora was out on bail after being arrested five days before for punching a police officer.