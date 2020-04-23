Man using false identities arrested for robberies in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Police have charged a man in connection to robberies in Asheville, and believe there are additional victims.

Asheville Police have charged Jorge Nava-Soco with robbery with a dangerous weapon, breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, stalking, and possession of fictitious identification.

He is currently being held under an $85,000 secured bond at the Buncombe County Detention Center.

On November 30, 2019, police responded to an armed robbery at the Azteca #2 store on Patton Avenue.

During that incident, police say two employees leaving for the night after closing were confronted by a man with a knife. The suspect demanded money in possession of the victims, and also slashed one of the tires on their vehicle before fleeing the area.

Neither victim was injured during the incident.

On March 30, 2020, police responded to a report of a breaking and entering at Taqueira Munoz on Patton Avenue.

In this incident, the suspect stole money and jewelry from the business after forcing open the door.

Both cases have been under investigation by detectives in the Criminal Investigations Section since they occurred.

During the course of that investigation, the detectives identified a suspect, but were able to determine that he had been using a false identity during his previous interactions with witnesses and with law enforcement during several unrelated incidents.

The suspect had been using the identity of “Elmer Nava Maya,” but was positively identified by detectives as Jorge Nava-Soco, 40, of Weaverville.

In addition to the false identity of Elmer Nava-Maya, Nava-Soco is also known to have used the names “Adan Martinez-Salazer, Elmer Nava-Soco, Elmer Garcia, Elmer Garcia Lineas and Agni Torrez-Cuyna.”

This matter is still under investigation, and detectives anticipate charging Nava-Soco with additional offenses.

The Asheville Police Department believes that there are additional victims of Jorge Nava-Soco. APD encourages any member of the public who has information, or has been a victim of a crime involving Nava-Soco, to contact APD at (828) 252-1110 or Buncombe County Crime Stoppers at (828) 252-1110.