Man wanted after work truck stolen from business in Rutherford Co. arrested, vehicle still missing

Shannon Dean Martin – Courtesy of the Rutherford Co. Sheriff’s Office

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office officials said man wanted after a truck was stolen from a business last week has been arrested.

According to a news release, Morrow Motors reported on Jan. 12 that someone had broken into their garage and took a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado work truck.

At the time of the original release, deputies were searching for Shannon Dean Martin, who was identified as a person of interest in the case.

On Jan. 16, deputies were told that Martin was at a home on Johnson Street in Spindale.

Martin reportedly had several outstanding warrants for his arrest.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they made contact with Martin, who was inside the home, but he refused to leave the home.

According to the release, deputies spent 20 hours trying to get Martin to come out and surrender.

During the incident, Martin fired several shots inside the home and an armored personnel carrier was requested to the scene.

Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist with their Bearcat.

Martin then reportedly mentioned having explosives and the State Bureau of Investigation responded to the scene with their robots and additional agents.

According to the release, Martin was taken into custody at around 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 17.

Martin was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, larceny of a firearm, assault with a deadly weapon on government official, possess stolen firearm, possession of firearm by a felony, resisting a public officer and 15 counts of failure to appear.

He was booked into the Rutherford County Detention Center, where he was being held on $450,000 bond.

The work truck taken from Morrow Motors is still reportedly missing.

(Photo provided by the Rutherford Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information on the truck’s location is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 828-286-8477 or Rutherford County 911 Communication Center at 828-286-2911.