GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a CVS with a knife Sunday night in Greenville.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said the incident occurred before 11:30 p.m. at the CVS on 2401 East North Street at the corner of North Pleasantburg Drive.

Deputies learned that a black man wearing a gray hoodie and dark pants presented a knife and took an undisclosed amount of cash.

Armed Robbery Suspect (Source: GCSO)

The sheriff’s office is currently tracking East North Street in search of the suspect.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

The robbery is being investigated by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.