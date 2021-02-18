Man wanted for attempted murder in Anderson Co. arrested after chase ends in crash

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man who was wanted for attempted murder in Pelzer has been arrested after a chase that ended in a crash in Greenville County.

Anderson County deputies were assisting the State Law Enforcement Division with an attempted murder arrest warrant execution at a residence in Pelzer, according to Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

The wanted suspect entered a vehicle and fled the scene, deputies said. Deputies attempted to stop the suspect, but he refused to stop and a pursuit ensued.

The chase entered Greenville County, where the suspect vehicle side swiped two other motorists, neither resulted in any injuries.

The suspect continued to flee and ultimately struck a tree. He exited the vehicle and fled on foot from deputies.

He was ultimately taken into custody after a brief struggle, and other charges are pending, deputies said.

One deputy involved injured their hand during the struggle, according to the sheriff’s office. There was a female passenger inside vehicle at the time of the incident. There is no word on her condition.

