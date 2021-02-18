Man wanted for attempted murder in Anderson Co. arrested after chase ends in crash

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man who was wanted for attempted murder in Pelzer has been arrested after a chase that ended in a crash in Greenville County.

Anderson County deputies were assisting the State Law Enforcement Division with an attempted murder arrest warrant execution at a residence in Pelzer, according to Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.  

The wanted suspect entered a vehicle and fled the scene, deputies said. Deputies attempted to stop the suspect, but he refused to stop and a pursuit ensued.  

The chase entered Greenville County, where the suspect vehicle side swiped two other motorists, neither resulted in any injuries.

The suspect continued to flee and ultimately struck a tree. He exited the vehicle and fled on foot from deputies.

He was ultimately taken into custody after a brief struggle, and other charges are pending, deputies said.

One deputy involved injured their hand during the struggle, according to the sheriff’s office. There was a female passenger inside vehicle at the time of the incident. There is no word on her condition.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Livin' Upstate
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories