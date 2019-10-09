Man wanted for attempted murder in Greenwood Co. arrested

GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man wanted for attempted murder was arrested Wednesday morning.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, Christopher Wise was arrested by the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services at around 9:30 a.m.

Wise was wanted on charges of attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

He was booked into the Greenwood County Detention Center, where he currently awaits a bond hearing.