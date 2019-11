MCDOWELL COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Marion Police are looking for suspects who broke into a car at a McDowell Hospital.

On Sunday, unknown persons broke into a vehicle in the parking lot of the hospital, police said.

They’re asking the public to help identify this person seen in surveillance pictures.

Police are asking for the public’s help after a car was broken into at McDowell Hospital. (Marion Police)

The male was seen leaving the area in the vehicle shown below, according to police.

A male was seen leaving in this vehicle. (Marion Police)

If you have information, you’re asked to call the Marion Police Department at 828-652-5205.