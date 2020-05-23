Man wanted for burglary in Gaffney

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Gaffney Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who’s wanted for 1st degree burglary.

According to a Facebook post from Gaffney police, Marion Keith Stevens, from Union, is wanted for burglarizing a residence on Hampshire Drive.

The department stated that Stevens suffered a gunshot wound and was transported to Spartanburg Regional, but fled prior to being treated for his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Michael Hadden at 864-206-3309.