Man wanted for cutting off ankle monitor, escaping house arrest in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Oconee County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who was on house arrest and cut off his ankle monitor last week.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, Narcotics Division agents were told on Jan. 8 that Charles Whitney Batts, 57, left his home on Burnt Tanyard Road in West Union, where he was under house arrest.

Batts then reportedly cut off his ankle monitor in Georgia along Interstate 85, and the ankle monitor was found in Franklin County, Ga.

According to the agents, Batts pleaded guilty in General Sessions Court to several drug trafficking and distribution violations, and was sentenced to seven years in prison on Dec. 18, 2019.

The judge allowed Batts to go home for a period of 60 days before he was scheduled to report to the Oconee County Detention Center for transportation to an SCDC facility in order to care for a family member.

Once granted house arrest, Batts was then required to wear an ankle monitor.

According to the release, the sheriff’s office has obtained a warrant charging Batts with escape.

General Sessions court also has five bench warrants against Batts for running away from his house arrest that was related to his narcotics charges.

Anyone with information on where Batts may be located is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

A cash reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for any tip that may lead to an arrest or prosecution of Batts.