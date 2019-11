ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man wanted for murder following a shooting at Allison Square Apartments earlier this month, has been arrested.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, Keland Alexander Marquis Hailey was taken into custody on Friday.

Korey Harrison, 38, of Anderson, died following the shooting, that happened at the apartment on Nov. 9.

Hailey was booking into the Anderson County Detention Center.