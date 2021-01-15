Man wanted for domestic violence assault in Rutherford Co.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – A man is wanted in Rutherford County on several charges, including assault and kidnapping.

25-year-old Mitchell Joseph Martin is wanted for a domestic violence assault, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

There are seven outstanding warrants; the warrants are two counts of Assault by Strangulation; Assault with a Deadly Weapon Serious Injury; 1st Degree Kidnapping; Assault with a Deadly Weapon; Assault on Female and Communicating Threats.

Martin is white male, approximately 5’ 7”, 150lbs, short brown hair, deputies said.

They say he may be traveling in a 2002 Acura RSX, silver in color, with a possible tag number is RXD1562